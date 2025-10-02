© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | The Creative Way: Ashland New Plays Festival

By Vanessa Finney
Published October 2, 2025 at 12:46 PM PDT
Ashland New Plays Festival

Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way, visits with Jackie Apodaca, Artistic Director with the Ashland New Plays Festival, and Victor Lesniewski, festival co-host, playwright and former winner of the festival.

ABOUT
Ashland New Plays Festival is a nonprofit theatre that encourages playwrights in the creation of new works through public readings. It also offers an educational forum to the community through discussions and workshops.

ANPF’s flagship Fall Festival (October 15-19, 2025) is an international playwright competition that culminates in the reading of four new plays chosen by a team of volunteer readers from hundreds of submissions.

This unique and much-loved event features professional actors from Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Southern Oregon University’s Theatre Department, the local community, and regional theatre hot spots. The reading performances, and the talkbacks that follow, are a rich theatrical experience for audiences.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney