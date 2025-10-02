Fri 9:40 | The Creative Way: Ashland New Plays Festival

Vanessa Finney, host of The Creative Way, visits with Jackie Apodaca, Artistic Director with the Ashland New Plays Festival, and Victor Lesniewski, festival co-host, playwright and former winner of the festival.

ABOUT

Ashland New Plays Festival is a nonprofit theatre that encourages playwrights in the creation of new works through public readings. It also offers an educational forum to the community through discussions and workshops.

ANPF’s flagship Fall Festival (October 15-19, 2025) is an international playwright competition that culminates in the reading of four new plays chosen by a team of volunteer readers from hundreds of submissions.

This unique and much-loved event features professional actors from Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Southern Oregon University’s Theatre Department, the local community, and regional theatre hot spots. The reading performances, and the talkbacks that follow, are a rich theatrical experience for audiences.