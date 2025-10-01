© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 | Thousands expected to pour into Talent, Oct 4, for the annual Harvest Festival

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:57 AM PDT
Talent Harvest Festival

The 2025 Talent Harvest Festival is set for Oct 4 from 10am to 4pm in downtown Talent, Oregon.

THF organizers anticipate more than 8,000 visitors from across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Joining the Exchange is Ana Byers, an event coordinator with the 2025 Talent Harvest Festival.

For more than 50 years, the Talent Harvest Festival has been a fall tradition. What started as a simple celebration of our agricultural heritage has blossomed into a premier Jackson County community gathering, bringing together thousands to celebrate the harvest of the Rogue Valley.

This year's festival will introduce a new Wheely Fun Parade.

Talent Harvest Festival

ABOUT THE WHEELY FUN PARADE

The Wheely Fun Parade is a celebration of ALL forms of human-powered transportation. This isn't just a traditional bike parade - we welcome bikes, wheelchairs, skateboards, e-bikes, strollers, kinetic sculptures, scooters, roller skates, etc. We encourage fun costumes, decorated rides, and maximum creativity! The more playful, quirky, and imaginative your entry, the better. Group entries are welcome, so families, friend groups, and community organizations can roll together in themed glory. This parade celebrates Talent as an artistic, walkable/bike-able, family-oriented community!

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
