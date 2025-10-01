Thurs 9:25 | California child care providers win key provisions in contract negotiations

Pamela Rocha is a member of the bargaining committee that won a union contract for 60,000 early educators across California. She joins the Exchange to discuss the details and outcomes.

Pamela Rocha has been an in-home child care provider for 17 years and runs Rocha Family Daycare in Greenview, California. She is a United Domestic Workers (UDW) member and served on the bargaining committee for their recent contract with Child Care Providers United.

Key provisions of the contract include:

$37 million ongoing, per year in Cost-of-Living Adjustments

$90 million one-time stabilization payments

$80 million ongoing, per-year retirement funding

$100 million ongoing, per-year health care funding

$15 million ongoing, per-year for training and continuing education

Ability to re-negotiate rate increases if the legislature allocates more money in future budgets

A clearer timeline of reforming provider pay and a commitment to start paying providers at the start of the month to avoid continued issues with end-of-the-month payment delays, leaving providers putting bills on credit cards

Continuing payment by the number of children enrolled in care instead of daily attendance numbers