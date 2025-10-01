© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:25 | California child care providers win key provisions in contract negotiations

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published October 1, 2025 at 1:34 PM PDT
United Domestic Workers

Pamela Rocha is a member of the bargaining committee that won a union contract for 60,000 early educators across California. She joins the Exchange to discuss the details and outcomes.

Pamela Rocha has been an in-home child care provider for 17 years and runs Rocha Family Daycare in Greenview, California. She is a United Domestic Workers (UDW) member and served on the bargaining committee for their recent contract with Child Care Providers United.

Key provisions of the contract include:

$37 million ongoing, per year in Cost-of-Living Adjustments

$90 million one-time stabilization payments

$80 million ongoing, per-year retirement funding

$100 million ongoing, per-year health care funding

$15 million ongoing, per-year for training and continuing education

Ability to re-negotiate rate increases if the legislature allocates more money in future budgets

A clearer timeline of reforming provider pay and a commitment to start paying providers at the start of the month to avoid continued issues with end-of-the-month payment delays, leaving providers putting bills on credit cards

Continuing payment by the number of children enrolled in care instead of daily attendance numbers

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay