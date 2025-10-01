California child care providers win key provisions in contract negotiations
Pamela Rocha is a member of the bargaining committee that won a union contract for 60,000 early educators across California. She joins the Exchange to discuss the details and outcomes.
Pamela Rocha has been an in-home child care provider for 17 years and runs Rocha Family Daycare in Greenview, California. She is a United Domestic Workers (UDW) member and served on the bargaining committee for their recent contract with Child Care Providers United.
Key provisions of the contract include:
$37 million ongoing, per year in Cost-of-Living Adjustments
$90 million one-time stabilization payments
$80 million ongoing, per-year retirement funding
$100 million ongoing, per-year health care funding
$15 million ongoing, per-year for training and continuing education
Ability to re-negotiate rate increases if the legislature allocates more money in future budgets
A clearer timeline of reforming provider pay and a commitment to start paying providers at the start of the month to avoid continued issues with end-of-the-month payment delays, leaving providers putting bills on credit cards
Continuing payment by the number of children enrolled in care instead of daily attendance numbers