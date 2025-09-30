© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | Oregon lawmakers save nearly 500 ODOT jobs during special session

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 30, 2025 at 12:13 PM PDT
An Oregon Department of Transportation crew fills potholes on Highway 26 in this April 14, 2017, file photo.
Julie Sabatier
/
OPB
An Oregon Department of Transportation crew fills potholes on Highway 26 in this April 14, 2017, file photo.

Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reporter, Dirk Vanderhart, joins the Exchange to discuss his reporting on outcomes of the special session of the Oregon legislature in September. One big impact of lawmaker decisions was the funding of Oregon Department of Transportation at a little more than $4B, which will save nearly 500 workers from layoffs that were initially implemented this summer when the regular session of the Oregon legislature concluded without a funding resolution.

