Oregon lawmakers save nearly 500 ODOT jobs during special session
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reporter, Dirk Vanderhart, joins the Exchange to discuss his reporting on outcomes of the special session of the Oregon legislature in September. One big impact of lawmaker decisions was the funding of Oregon Department of Transportation at a little more than $4B, which will save nearly 500 workers from layoffs that were initially implemented this summer when the regular session of the Oregon legislature concluded without a funding resolution.