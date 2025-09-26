© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | What does White American colonialism look like through the eyes of the colonized?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 26, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Joseph Lee

Joseph Lee grew up Aquinnah Wampanoag. His tribe once lived free on the same lands where Martha's Vineyard currently hosts Americans enjoying expensive vacations.

Today, the Wampanoag remain where they once lived, but tucked deep into a corner closet of their lands, forced to cater to the stereotypical interests of tourists as the community's primary economy. This story of native people still surviving, still watching, still seeking the return of their stolen lands, histories, customs and identities ... persists across the country from coast to coast, even in the Alaskan tundra.

Joseph Lee tells an insightful story of perseverance and a search to restore identities lost along the way in many battles against the colonists who live here, many of who remain oblivious to the battles that persist.

Joseph Lee joins the Exchange to discuss his new book, Nothing More Of This Land: Community, Power and the Search for Indigenous Identity."

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
