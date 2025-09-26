Mon 9AM | What does White American colonialism look like through the eyes of the colonized?

Joseph Lee grew up Aquinnah Wampanoag. His tribe once lived free on the same lands where Martha's Vineyard currently hosts Americans enjoying expensive vacations.

Today, the Wampanoag remain where they once lived, but tucked deep into a corner closet of their lands, forced to cater to the stereotypical interests of tourists as the community's primary economy. This story of native people still surviving, still watching, still seeking the return of their stolen lands, histories, customs and identities ... persists across the country from coast to coast, even in the Alaskan tundra.

Joseph Lee tells an insightful story of perseverance and a search to restore identities lost along the way in many battles against the colonists who live here, many of who remain oblivious to the battles that persist.

Joseph Lee joins the Exchange to discuss his new book, Nothing More Of This Land: Community, Power and the Search for Indigenous Identity."