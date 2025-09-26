© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
NPR News
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:40 | Oregon musician leads clarinet festival; Idaho's first movie; dance group connects Latine kids with their culture

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published September 26, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Ballet Folklorico Collibri dancers practice at a church in West Eugene.
Sajina Shrestha / KLCC
Ballet Folklorico Collibri dancers practice at a church in September 2025 in West Eugene.

JPR Associate Producer Charlie Zimmermann hosts a showcase of news features from around our listening region.

KLCC’s Sajina Shrestha: Oregon clarinet professor is tapped to be the artistic director for the world’s largest clarinet festival

N-W-P-B’s Lauren Paterson: Lost for a century, Idaho’s first feature film returns to the screen

KLCC’s Sajina Shrestha: Eugene Folklorico dance group helps Latine kids connect with their culture

Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
