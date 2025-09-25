© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Menopause The Musical 2 sails into Medford Oct 11

By Vanessa Finney
Published September 25, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Image courtesy of Menopause The Musical

Menopause The Musical 2 is touring the nation with a scheduled performance at the Craterian Theater in Medford on Saturday, Oct 11 at 3pm. Two of the stars on the show, Teri Adams and Mary-Louise Lee, discuss the performance with Vanessa Finney, host of My Better Half.

ABOUT THE SHOW
The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical® is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses!

Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

More information and tickets.

Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
