Thurs 9:40 | There are only 15 museum zoos in the United States; one is in Bend
In order for an accedited museum to also achieve accreditation as a zoo, requires special circumstances, special qualifications and an application process that takes years. Bend's High Desert Museum is now one of only 15 institutions in America to hold accreditations from both the American Alliance of Museums and the Association for Zoos and Aquariums. Joining the Exchange is Jon Nelson, the Wildlife curator at the High Desert Museum in Bend.