Wildfire
The Jefferson Exchange

Shaping Ash—Coming to terms with the Almeda Fire

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:00 AM PDT
Cover image for podcast Shaping Ash with title in the foreground and an image of where Talent Mobile Estates used to bein the background and lower part oft he image , showing the Estates sign on a low brick wall with a a broken 5 MPH speed sign next to it, and a wasteland of empty lots and brush behind
Ro Ruikis
Cover for the Shaping Ash Podcast showing what remained of Talent Mobile Estates one year after the Almeda Fire burned through

"Shaping Ash" is a podcast series about the Almeda wildfire in 2020 that started in Ashland and tore through Talent, Phoenix and parts of Medford in southern Oregon, leaving devastation in its wake.

Through narration and interviews with survivors, including their grandmother and mother who both lost their homes, podcast creator Ro Ruikis tells the story of the destruction of close-knit community of Talent Mobile Estates. It happened in a flash. She recounts the events of that day in 2020 when the Almeda Fire came to town, and the aftermath of heartache, loss, and dislocation.

Five years after the devasting fire Ruikis joins the Exchange to talk about their experience, the Shaping Ash project, and moving forward.

Ro Ruikis poses in front of a Dragon sculpture on I-5 near Yreka with Mt. Shasta in the background.
Photo courtesy of Ro Ruikis
Ro Ruikis poses in front of a Dragon sculpture on I-5 near Yreka with Mt. Shasta in the background.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
