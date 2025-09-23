15th Annual SOPride Festival 2025 —Celebrating love, community and pride

Joining the Exchange are two organizers of SOPride, the Southern Oregon Pride Festival: Gina DuQuenne (Founder and President of SOPride) and Jolie Balocca (First Interstate Bank Branch Manager).

This year's theme, is The Rainbow Revolution, which according to SOPride, "honors 15 years of joy, resilience, and unity in Southern Oregon’s LGBTQIA+ community and beyond."

A highlight of the three-day festival (Oct. 3-5) is the Pride Parade, which this year will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. along Main street in downtown Ashland.

Visit sopride.org for more information.