Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

15th Annual SOPride Festival 2025 —Celebrating love, community and pride

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 23, 2025 at 10:54 AM PDT
Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne speaks at a Pride celebration
Photo by Bob Palermini
/
Ashland News - Bob Palermini
Ashland City Councilor Gina Duquenne speaks at a Pride celebration

Joining the Exchange are two organizers of SOPride, the Southern Oregon Pride Festival: Gina DuQuenne (Founder and President of SOPride) and Jolie Balocca (First Interstate Bank Branch Manager).

This year's theme, is The Rainbow Revolution, which according to SOPride, "honors 15 years of joy, resilience, and unity in Southern Oregon’s LGBTQIA+ community and beyond."

A highlight of the three-day festival (Oct. 3-5) is the Pride Parade, which this year will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, 10:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. along Main street in downtown Ashland.

Visit sopride.org for more information.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Gina Duquenne, Founder and President of the Southern Oregon Pride Festival, and Jolie Balocca, SOPride Board Member and Branch Manager, First Interstate Bank, join Jefferson Exchange host Mike Green in the JPR studio on Sept. 24, 2025.

