Tues 9:25 | JX Outdoors: Discover what's happening outside in the fall

The Jefferson Exchange

JX Outdoors: Discover what's happening outside in the fall

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Nicole Larsen on horseback in the Greensprings near Little Hyatt Lake, Oregon; Ray Pettengell poses outdoors.
Image of Nicole by Jenny Jensen; Ray Pettengell courtesy photo
Nicole Larsen on horseback in the Greensprings near Little Hyatt Lake, Oregon; Ray Pettengell poses outdoors.

In this new series, JX Outdoors engages our resident outdoor enthusiasts, Ray Pettengell and Nicole Larsen, in an exchange that's all about activities happening outside in southern Oregon and northern California in the fall season.

ABOUT RAY PENTEGELL
Ray is a lifetime world traveler, former professional mountain guide and reclaimed wood consultant turned licensed real estate broker. He now goes by "Rogue Valley Ray" to keep it easy for his clients to remember him. Ray has resided in the region since 1995. He's climbed Mt. Shasta more than 100 times. He now enjoys time in the outdoors by swimming or stand-up paddle boarding in the lakes around the region, riding his bicycles and motorcycles, and backcountry and resort skiing anywhere he finds snow. Other hobbies including cooking and eating healthy food, gardening, and working on different creative projects.

ABOUT NICOLE LARSEN
Nicole Larsen is a horsewoman, backcountry skier, mountain biker, and lifelong trail runner who thrives in the wild beauty of the Pacific Northwest. She grew up on Mount Ashland and now lives on a small ranch in Northern California. A former mountain guide on Mount Shasta, she also spent 15 years in a family outdoor business that kept her close to the mountains. Nicole delights in foraging, camping, and exploring small towns. She also homeschooled her children through mountain adventures and today works as a farm-to-table chef and culinary director.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
