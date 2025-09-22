© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Meets Local Leaders: Trish Callahan, Mayor of Butte Falls

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 22, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT

Trish Callahan, Mayor of Butte Falls, Oregon joins the Exchange.

Butte Falls in August 2025.
Photo by JPR Senior Produce Natalie Golay
Butte Falls in August 2025.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
