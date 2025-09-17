© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thurs 9:25 Education Dept defunds programs for deaf students due to DEI concerns

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 17, 2025 at 10:18 AM PDT

ProPublica: "Programs for Students With Hearing and Vision Loss Harmed by Trump’s Anti-Diversity Push"

Joining the Exchange to discuss the latest development in this news is Jodi Cohen, a reporter and senior editor at ProPublica.

Excerpt:
"Citing concerns about DEI, the U.S. Department of Education has halted funding for programs that support students with combined hearing and vision loss in eight states. 'How low can you go?' one advocate asked. 'How can you do this to children?'"

