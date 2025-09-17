Education Dept defunds programs for deafblind students due to DEI concerns

ProPublica: "Programs for Students With Hearing and Vision Loss Harmed by Trump’s Anti-Diversity Push"

Joining the Exchange to discuss the latest development in this news is Jennifer Smith Richards, a reporter with ProPublica.

Excerpt:

"Citing concerns about DEI, the U.S. Department of Education has halted funding for programs that support students with combined hearing and vision loss in eight states. 'How low can you go?' one advocate asked. 'How can you do this to children?'"