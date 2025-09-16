© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Why would anyone want to lead an institution of higher education today?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 16, 2025 at 10:47 AM PDT
Dr. Beverly Tatum

Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum joins the Exchange to discuss her latest book, “Peril and Promise: College Leadership in Turbulent Times.”

Dr. Tatum served as the ninth president of Spelman College in Atlanta from 2002 - 2015. She received the Carnegie Academic Leadership Award during her tenure. And in 2014 she received an Award for Lifetime Contribution to Psychology, the highest award presented by the American Psychological Association.

Dr. Tatum is the author of four books, including the New York Times bestseller, “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?”

