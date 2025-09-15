The JX meets with local leaders: Al Muelhoefer, Mayor of Phoenix, Oregon

In this inaugural edition of the JX meets with local leaders, we visit with Al Muelhoefer, 82, the newly elected mayor of Phoenix, Oregon. He brims with excitement and passion about the changes in his city since the Almeda wildfire in 2020.

Since then, then city has vigorously pursued a vision for its future and invested in development. The passion and excitement of the mayor is due to energetic civic engagement that has filled empty seats at City Hall and produced a strategic plan.

Mayor Muelhoefer is especially pleased with the impact of the Phoodery and what he calls the "Phoenix Vibe," which is a local excitement about the feel of the city that visitors and residents alike find appealing.