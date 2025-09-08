© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

JX Reads: Celebrating LatinX Heritage and Library Card Sign Up Month

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 8, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT
A close up of the colorful new library card design by Adrian Chavez depicting a drawing of young boy reclined on a cushion read and fantastic dog mask and skull mask emanating from it.
Josh Letsinger
New JCLS library card design by Adrian Chavez

In our continuing series, JX Reads, we celebrate LatinX heritage this month. And September is also Library Card Sign Up Month.

Milagros Morales, Jackson County Library Services Spanish Services Coordinator and Josh Letsinger, JCLS Community Engagement Manager, join Jefferson Exchange host, Mike Green, in the JPR studio on Sept. 9, 2025.
JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
We'll talk about both and much more with our resident book enthusiasts, Kristen Anderson, Bear Creek and Ashland Branch Library Manager and Josh Letsinger, Community Engagement Manager, Jackson County Library Services. Also joining the conversation is Milagros Morales, Spanish Services Coordinator, Jackson County Library Services.

JPR Senior Producer, Natalie Golay
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
