© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | Buried secrets spread through the woods of Mt. Hood

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 4, 2025 at 10:03 PM PDT
Wendy Wagner

Erin's brother has been missing for five years. It was as if he simply walked into the forests of the Pacific Northwest and vanished. Determined to uncover the truth, Erin heads to the foothills of Mount Hood, where Bryan was last seen alive. He isn't the first hiker to go missing in this area, and their cases go unsolved.

When she discovers the corpse of a local woman in a creek, Erin unknowingly puts herself in the crosshairs of very powerful forces - from this world and beyond - hell-bent on keeping their secrets buried.

Wendy Wagner joins the Exchange. She's a hiker, trail runner and nature lover. She's author of the critically acclaimed works, The Deer Kings, The Secret Skin, and the bestselling An Oath of Dogs. She serves as the editor in chief of Nightmare magazine (for which she was awarded the Locus award) and she's part of the Huge Award-winning editorial team behind Lightspeed. Wendy's latest work of fiction is the horror novel "Girl in the Creek," which is set in Oregon.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay