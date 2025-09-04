Mon 9AM | Buried secrets spread through the woods of Mt. Hood

Erin's brother has been missing for five years. It was as if he simply walked into the forests of the Pacific Northwest and vanished. Determined to uncover the truth, Erin heads to the foothills of Mount Hood, where Bryan was last seen alive. He isn't the first hiker to go missing in this area, and their cases go unsolved.

When she discovers the corpse of a local woman in a creek, Erin unknowingly puts herself in the crosshairs of very powerful forces - from this world and beyond - hell-bent on keeping their secrets buried.

Wendy Wagner joins the Exchange. She's a hiker, trail runner and nature lover. She's author of the critically acclaimed works, The Deer Kings, The Secret Skin, and the bestselling An Oath of Dogs. She serves as the editor in chief of Nightmare magazine (for which she was awarded the Locus award) and she's part of the Huge Award-winning editorial team behind Lightspeed. Wendy's latest work of fiction is the horror novel "Girl in the Creek," which is set in Oregon.