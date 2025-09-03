Thu 9:25 | The remarkable lives of people with Down Syndrome highlighted in new book

Down Syndrome is a condition caused by an additional 21st chromosome. It is one of the most common causes of intellectual and developmental disability in the United States, affecting about 1 in 800 babies. Yet, media representation of people with Down Syndrome tends to be limited and rooted in stereotypes and assumptions.

"Down Syndrome Out Loud: 20+ True Stories of Disability and Determination" is a new book for young adults profiling more than 20 individuals with Down Syndrome who are making a difference in the world.

Oregon-based author Melissa Hart was inspired to write the book because of her younger brother, Mark, who has the condition. She visits with JX producer Charlie Zimmermann.