Thu 9:25 | The remarkable lives of people with Down Syndrome highlighted in new book

By Charlie Zimmermann
Published September 3, 2025 at 9:59 PM PDT
Melissa Hart

Down Syndrome is a condition caused by an additional 21st chromosome. It is one of the most common causes of intellectual and developmental disability in the United States, affecting about 1 in 800 babies. Yet, media representation of people with Down Syndrome tends to be limited and rooted in stereotypes and assumptions.

"Down Syndrome Out Loud: 20+ True Stories of Disability and Determination" is a new book for young adults profiling more than 20 individuals with Down Syndrome who are making a difference in the world.

Oregon-based author Melissa Hart was inspired to write the book because of her younger brother, Mark, who has the condition. She visits with JX producer Charlie Zimmermann.

Charlie Zimmermann
Charlie Zimmermann is the Assistant Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. They plan themed weeks of programming, host occasional segments, produce podcasts, and keep everything running smoothly in “JX-land”.
