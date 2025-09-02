Weds 9:25 | Work and the social safety net among first-time mothers: Lessons for family policy

Oregon State University Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD, is the Endowed Chair in Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU. He joins the Exchange to discuss research he led that focuses on advancing family policies to combat poverty, emphasizing solutions like universal basic income and comprehensive paid leave.

The research highlights the role of first-time mothers in the workforce, the impact of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) on low-income families, and the importance of policy adaptations at state levels.

Utilizing Oregon’s administrative data, Professor Rothwell analyzed TANF enrollment patterns around childbirth and explored ways to improve social safety nets for marginalized groups.

Professor Rothwell's research underscores the necessity of modernizing policies to support increased female workforce participation and reduce inequality, all while navigating the complexities of data analysis in the context of an American society.