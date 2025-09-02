© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:25 | Work and the social safety net among first-time mothers: Lessons for family policy

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD is the Chair of Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU.
Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD is the Chair of Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU.

Oregon State University Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD, is the Endowed Chair in Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU. He joins the Exchange to discuss research he led that focuses on advancing family policies to combat poverty, emphasizing solutions like universal basic income and comprehensive paid leave.

The research highlights the role of first-time mothers in the workforce, the impact of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) on low-income families, and the importance of policy adaptations at state levels.

Utilizing Oregon’s administrative data, Professor Rothwell analyzed TANF enrollment patterns around childbirth and explored ways to improve social safety nets for marginalized groups.

Professor Rothwell's research underscores the necessity of modernizing policies to support increased female workforce participation and reduce inequality, all while navigating the complexities of data analysis in the context of an American society.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay