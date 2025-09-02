JAMA Report: Increasing TANF cash support for new moms leads to increased breastfeeding
Oregon State University Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD, is the Endowed Chair in Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU.
He joins the Exchange to discuss the results of an investigation published in the JAMA Health Forum in August. The results: TANF policy changes that expanded eligibility, increased cash payments, and decreased administrative burdens were associated with increased breastfeeding initiation and duration among new mothers receiving TANF support.