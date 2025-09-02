© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

JAMA Report: Increasing TANF cash support for new moms leads to increased breastfeeding

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:02 PM PDT
Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD is the Chair of Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU.
Oregon State University Professor David Rothwell, MSW, PhD, is the Endowed Chair in Family Policy in the College of Health at OSU.

He joins the Exchange to discuss the results of an investigation published in the JAMA Health Forum in August. The results: TANF policy changes that expanded eligibility, increased cash payments, and decreased administrative burdens were associated with increased breastfeeding initiation and duration among new mothers receiving TANF support.

