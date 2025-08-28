Fri 9:40 | Comedic stars Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch hit Redding and Medford

Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch are on tour together with a new show called "The Trouble With Angels." The tour has upcoming performances in southern Oregon and northern California. The comedy duo join host Vanessa Finney on The Creative Way.

Sept. 5: The Cascade Theatre in Redding

Sept.13: The Craterian Theater in Medford

ABOUT THE SHOW:

It’s like the Rat Pack… but with a couple of broads. Join Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch [“Only Murders in the Building,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”] and the hilariously charming Kate Flannery [“The Office”] for a night of comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief in "The Trouble with Angels."

With powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and more than a few surprises, these two beloved stars serve up a cocktail of classic tunes, campy banter, and devilish charm. It’s part cabaret, part stand-up!

ABOUT JANE:

Jane Lynch is an American actress, comedian, and singer. Known for playing starring and recurring roles in comedic television, her accolades include one Golden Globe, five Primetime Emmys and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2013, Lynch received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.