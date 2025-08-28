© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Comedic stars Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch hit Redding and Medford

By Vanessa Finney
Published August 28, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Jane Lynch

Kate Flannery and Jane Lynch are on tour together with a new show called "The Trouble With Angels." The tour has upcoming performances in southern Oregon and northern California. The comedy duo join host Vanessa Finney on The Creative Way.

Sept. 5: The Cascade Theatre in Redding

Sept.13: The Craterian Theater in Medford

ABOUT THE SHOW:
It’s like the Rat Pack… but with a couple of broads. Join Emmy Award-winner Jane Lynch [“Only Murders in the Building,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Glee”] and the hilariously charming Kate Flannery [“The Office”] for a night of comedy, song, and unapologetic mischief in "The Trouble with Angels."

With powerhouse vocals, razor-sharp wit, and more than a few surprises, these two beloved stars serve up a cocktail of classic tunes, campy banter, and devilish charm. It’s part cabaret, part stand-up!

ABOUT JANE:
Jane Lynch is an American actress, comedian, and singer. Known for playing starring and recurring roles in comedic television, her accolades include one Golden Globe, five Primetime Emmys and two Screen Actors Guild Awards. In 2013, Lynch received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Vanessa Finney
Vanessa Finney is JPR's All Things Considered host. She also produces the Jefferson Exchange segments My Better Half - exploring how people are thriving in the second half of their lives - and The Creative Way, which profiles regional artists.
See stories by Vanessa Finney