Thurs 9:40 | Which abused kids in Oregon's foster care system count in the reporting data?

Oregon settled a class action lawsuit last year that charged the state with being liable for the abuse of children under its care. The question of which abused children would be counted in the data as being in the custody of the state was brought before the court. Child welfare officials argued that children who are legally in their custody, but who have temporarily been placed back with their biological parents and are abused, shouldn’t be included in the overall rates of abuse. The court ruled they should be counted.

OPB’s Politics Reporter Lauren Drake has been following the story. She joins the Exchange to offer insight based on her reporting.