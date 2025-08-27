© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Jacksonville's haunted history tours are back

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 27, 2025 at 10:58 AM PDT
Historic Jacksonville Inc

Joining the Exchange is Carolyn Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville, Inc.

Historic Jacksonville’s Haunted History Walking Tours have proven so popular they've added an extra night in September. Sept 12 and 13. Two different 1-hour guided tours will be offered on both nights.

C Kingsnorth

AGENDA:
7 pm and 7:30 pm Britt Hill tours share stories of murder, arson, saloons, and Chinatown.

7:15 pm Courthouse tour highlights brothels, epidemics, and hangings.

Both tours have lots of haunted houses. These tours are not your typical “ghost tours” with special effects. They are history tours about real hauntings resulting from past events. The stories come from people who have actually encountered these restless souls.

The Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tour season winds down with four dates in October: 3 & 4, 10 & 11.

TOUR ACCESS:
Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center at the corner of North Oregon and C streets, cover about 1 mile, and last about 1 hour. More information and reservations here. Walk ups are accommodated based on space available.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
