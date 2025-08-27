Jacksonville's haunted history tours are back

Joining the Exchange is Carolyn Kingsnorth, President of Historic Jacksonville, Inc.

Historic Jacksonville’s Haunted History Walking Tours have proven so popular they've added an extra night in September. Sept 12 and 13. Two different 1-hour guided tours will be offered on both nights.

C Kingsnorth

AGENDA:

7 pm and 7:30 pm Britt Hill tours share stories of murder, arson, saloons, and Chinatown.

7:15 pm Courthouse tour highlights brothels, epidemics, and hangings.

Both tours have lots of haunted houses. These tours are not your typical “ghost tours” with special effects. They are history tours about real hauntings resulting from past events. The stories come from people who have actually encountered these restless souls.

The Jacksonville Haunted History Walking Tour season winds down with four dates in October: 3 & 4, 10 & 11.

TOUR ACCESS:

Tours leave from the Jacksonville Visitors Center at the corner of North Oregon and C streets, cover about 1 mile, and last about 1 hour. More information and reservations here. Walk ups are accommodated based on space available.