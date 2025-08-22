© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | They're young, white, male and fascist. But, why?

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Convergence Magazine

Craig Johnson joins the Exchange. He’s an independent journalist, academic scholar, researcher and host of the podcast, "15 Minutes of Fascism." He’s also the author of a new book, “How to Talk to Your Son about Fascism.”

The book is a practical guide for parents and family members with young men in their lives. It offers cautionary tales and advice about the growing influence of right-wing ideology and fascism in America, which targets and recruits particularly young white men. In his research, Craig Johnson covers the history of fascist movements and offers practical analysis and suggestions for countering recruitment by fascist groups today.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
