Mon 9AM | They're young, white, male and fascist. But, why?

Craig Johnson joins the Exchange. He’s an independent journalist, academic scholar, researcher and host of the podcast, "15 Minutes of Fascism." He’s also the author of a new book, “How to Talk to Your Son about Fascism.”

The book is a practical guide for parents and family members with young men in their lives. It offers cautionary tales and advice about the growing influence of right-wing ideology and fascism in America, which targets and recruits particularly young white men. In his research, Craig Johnson covers the history of fascist movements and offers practical analysis and suggestions for countering recruitment by fascist groups today.