Business and Labor
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | From startup to growup, to scaleup, then exit; the story of Mychorrhizal Applications

By Cynthia Scherr
Published August 21, 2025 at 11:10 AM PDT
Dr. Mike Amaranthus

You've heard of businesses that started in the garage and then mushroomed? In 1995, Dr. Mike Amaranthus and his wife, Eileen, started Mycorrhizal Applications in their garage in Grants Pass, and grew it to become the largest manufacturer of commercially-available mycorrhizal products in the world.

Dr. Mike Amaranthus visits with Cynthia Scherr, host of Ground Floor, and shares the story of how he and his wife grew their enterprise and then exited after 20 years.

The company, now owned by Sumitomo, produces a diverse array of mycorrhizal products for use in agriculture, turf management, landscaping, and professional horticulture. Dr. Mike continues to pursue his passion for all things fungi since he exited the company. He recently published a guidebook to 50 common mushrooms in the Western U.S. titled: "Fry, Thrive or Die."

Cynthia Scherr
