Thurs 9:40 | Phoenix High School back-to-school block party

Kelly Soter joins the Exchange. She's the Director of Community Care and Early Learning at Phoenix-Talent School District.

Phoenix-Talent families will have an opportunity to kick off the new school year with energy, fun, and essential resources at the Healthy Start Block Party on Aug 23 from 10am to 2pm at Phoenix High School.

The event is open to all local families, not just students of the school district. Organizers want the event to bring together students, families, and local organizations to help ensure every child is prepared for a healthy and successful start to the 2025-26 school year.