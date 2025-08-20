© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:25 | Author offers advice on technology and parenting in the digital age

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:15 AM PDT
Seminary Coop

Devorah Heitner joins the Exchange. She's the author of "Growing Up in Public: Coming of Age in a Digital World." Her speeches and workshops offer practical, timely, non-judgmental advice about technology and parenting in the digital age...when kids are always on and exposed to the public eye.

Devorah Heitner, PhD has two books on parenting and technology, "Growing up in Public: Coming Of Age In A Digital World" and "Screenwise: Helping Kids Thrive (and Survive) in Their Digital World." She earned a PhD in Media/Technology and Society from Northwestern University. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Washington Post, CNN Opinion, Fast Company and other major media. She's also the parent of a teenager.

