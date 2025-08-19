© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

'Robopocalypse: the Musical!' is not your Muppet-style of puppeteering

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 19, 2025 at 12:26 PM PDT
Image from 'Robopocalypse: The Musical!' by Puppeteers for Fears.
Josh Gross | Puppeteers for Fears
Image from 'Robopocalypse: The Musical!' by Puppeteers for Fears.

Singing appliances. Killer robots. Bleepin’ bloops. And all of it performed with puppets and a live rock band. "Robopocalypse: the Musical!" is a live theatrical production of Puppeteers for Fears. Executive and Artistic Director Josh Gross joins the Exchange.

BIO
Josh Gross is a playwright, author, and musician/performer based in the Rogue Valley. In addition to his work with Puppeteer for Fears, he's written eight books and produced a dozen plays. He worked for two decades in print journalism, and was a long-time content contributor to the Jefferson Exchange.

ABOUT PUPPETEERS FOR FEARS
Puppeteers for Fears is an Oregon-based comedy troupe, specializing in original horror and science fiction rock ’n’ roll musicals performed with puppets. The company was founded as a one-night-only cabaret show for Halloween 2015, but was so popular that it kept going and never looked back. In the time since, PFF has written and performed a half-dozen original feature musicals covering everything from supernatural monsters to killer robots to lonely sasquatches, performed all over the US on six tours, and sold out venues nationwide with its innovative and hilarious combination of puppetry, video, and live music.

OREGON TOUR DATES
SEPT 4: Eugene, OR
Whirled Pies

SEPT 5: Roseburg, OR
Rosebud Theater

SEPT 6: Ashland, OR
The OSF New Place

