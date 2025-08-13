Thurs 9AM | 'Follow the money' in the Epstein case with Senator Ron Wyden

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee published excerpts of Senator Ron Wyden's letter to the Department of Justice dated July 23, 2025. It highlighted seven key lines of investigatory leads from Wyden's letter, which included this preamble:

“After reviewing the Epstein memorandum you recently published, it is obvious that the DOJ failed to conduct a real investigation into the funding of Epstein’s sex trafficking operation. In fact, I am convinced that the DOJ ignored evidence found in the U.S. Treasury Department’s Epstein file, a binder that contains extensive details on the mountains of cash Epstein received from prominent businessmen that Epstein used to finance his criminal network,” Wyden wrote. “Due to the DOJ’s lack of thoroughness, I would like to offer you a roadmap with a list of ‘follow the money’ leads on Jeffrey Epstein that you must follow up on immediately.”

Senator Ron Wyden joins the Exchange to discuss his recommendations to the DOJ investigators and the current state of affairs between the federal government and the state of Oregon.

Wyden closes his letter to the DOJ as follows:

"As you know, my staff have been working to expose the financing of Epstein’s sex trafficking for years. I can say with a high degree of confidence that there is a lot the DOJ and the Treasury Department are not telling the public about Jeffrey Epstein. It is clear that more needs to be done and it would be inexcusable for you not to immediately follow up on these common sense, actionable recommendations.”