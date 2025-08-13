© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Children and Family
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:25 | Yasui Family: An American story of citizenship, immigration and belonging in Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:22 AM PDT
Masuo Yasui (left) stands with four white male produce growers in 1928 (all wearing Fedora hats in a black and white photo) behind crates stacked chest-high with fruits and vegetables. Masuo stands behind two crates stacked knee high.
Oregon Historical Society Resear
/
OHS Research Library, Yasui family papers, Coll. 949, box 38 , folder 2 (1903 - 1922)
Masuo Yasui (left) stands with produce growers in 1928. He was deeply engaged with the white establishment in Hood River, often serving as a one-man representative of the Nikkei community. Yasui and others founded the Mid-Columbia Vegetable Growers’ Association to market asparagus, which they grew as a cash crop while waiting for fruit trees to mature.

The Oregon Historical Society is featuring the Yasui family in an exhibit that tells an intimate story of one Japanese family in early 20th century in Oregon.

"The Yasui Family: An American Story" is on view at the Oregon Historical Society from June 13, 2025, through September 6, 2026.

Joining the Exchange is Megan Lallier-Barron, Curator of Exhibitions at the Oregon Historical Society.

The exhibition examines relevant questions about citizenship, immigration, and belonging through the lens of one Oregon family.

Members of the Yasui family with friends, circa 1925.
OHS Research Library, Yasui Family papers, Coll 949, box 40, folder 2.
Members of the Yasui family with friends, circa 1925.

“The history of the Yasui family is both unique and similar to the experiences of other immigrants to the United States, and it truly reflects the complexity of the American story. All of us at OHS are very grateful that the Yasui family has entrusted us with their compelling collection of family history, thereby allowing us to share an incredibly timely story of the rights and responsibilities of American citizenship,” said OHS Boyle Family Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk.

Members of the Yasui family were among the millions of immigrants who came to the United States seeking new opportunities during the late 1800s and early 1900s. The exhibition follows in particular the story of Masuo Yasui, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1903 at the age of 16. He joined his brothers and his father working for the Oregon Short Line, where he stayed for two years before moving to Portland. While many Issei (first-generation Japanese immigrants) saved money so they could create a better life if they returned to Japan, Masuo saw few prospects in returning and instead chose to pursue his own ambitions in America.

