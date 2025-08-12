Weds 9:40 | Third Annual Archaeology Night at Hanley Farm
Joining the Exchange to discuss the Third Annual Archaeology Night is Chelsea Rose, Director of the Southern Oregon Laboratory of Anthropology (SOULA) and host of the JPR podcast Underground History. Also joining the conversation is Katie Johnson, a research archaeologist and principal investigator at SOULA.
- Thursday, August 14 at Hanley Farm
- Time: 4-7 pm
- FREE, family-centered event
Archaeology 101 activities include artifact cross-mending, build-your-own stratigraphy jars, compass-reading and atlatl throwing. Many other games and activities, plus food vendors.