© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9AM | Before 'Air' Jordan, Nike was all about 'Pre'

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Brendan O'Meara

Brendan O'Meara joins the Exchange to discuss his new book, "The Front Runner: The Life of Steve Prefontaine."

“Steve Prefontaine may have been impossible to catch up with in person, but Brendan O’Meara manages to do so on the page, capturing the fragility and ferocity of the world-class runner in all his contradictory record-breaking glory. Sports fans will appreciate how the special culture of the state of Oregon as a breeding ground for championship runners comes in for more than a cameo. The Front Runner is a deeply researched, painstakingly crafted edgy elegy worthy of its legendary subject.”

Madeleine Blais, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter and author of "Queen of the Court."

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay