Fri 9:25 | From the movies to the military with motion control

The Ground Floor host Cynthia Scherr speaks with Michael Sorensen, a partner with Lime Rock LLC, an engineering firm in Medford, Oregon, which serves a range of industries from the movies to the military in the field of motion robotics.

Sorensen discusses his career and Lime Rock’s transition from Hollywood to Oregon. He traces the firm’s evolution from designing motion robotics for the movie industry to expanding its services across sectors. Highlighting key milestones, including two Academy Awards and military collaborations, Sorensen then turns to Lime Rock’s latest venture: developing its own off-the-shelf products.

