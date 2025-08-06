Thurs 9AM | Adverse health impacts of wildfire smoke on adults and children
Gabriela Goldfarb is the Environmental Health Section Manager for the Oregon Health Authority. She joins the Exchange to offer insights into the adverse impacts of wildfire smoke in southern Oregon and what to do to mitigate risks.
Important issues:
- Health effects of wildfire smoke, including respiratory and cardiovascular impacts.
- Steps to reduce exposure to poor air quality at home, work, or outdoors.
- Special precautions for high-risk groups—especially seniors, children, and people with chronic illnesses.
- What the data tells us about air quality, who is most affected, demographics etc.