Wildfire
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9AM | Adverse health impacts of wildfire smoke on adults and children

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 6, 2025 at 11:10 AM PDT
A fire burns close to a home near the Rogue River in February 2024.
Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr
A fire burns close to a home near the Rogue River in February 2024.

Gabriela Goldfarb is the Environmental Health Section Manager for the Oregon Health Authority. She joins the Exchange to offer insights into the adverse impacts of wildfire smoke in southern Oregon and what to do to mitigate risks.

Important issues:

  • Health effects of wildfire smoke, including respiratory and cardiovascular impacts.
  • Steps to reduce exposure to poor air quality at home, work, or outdoors.
  • Special precautions for high-risk groups—especially seniors, children, and people with chronic illnesses.
  • What the data tells us about air quality, who is most affected, demographics etc.
  • Special precautions for high-risk groups—especially seniors, children, and people with chronic illnesses.
  • What the data tells us about air quality, who is most affected, demographics etc.
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
