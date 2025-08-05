© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9AM | Oregon governor delays layoffs, calls special session to find funds to pay ODOT

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:19 PM PDT
An undated image provided by Oregon Department of Transportation shows crews at work on the Hall Boulevard overpass in Beaverton, Ore. ODOT faces over $300 million in cuts, risking 600 layoffs, unsafe roads and reduced services.


/
Courtesy of the Oregon Department of Transportation
An undated image provided by Oregon Department of Transportation shows crews at work on the Hall Boulevard overpass in Beaverton, Ore. ODOT faces over $300 million in cuts, risking 600 layoffs, unsafe roads and reduced services.

Gov. Tina Kotek plans to call a special session of the Oregon legislature in late August for the purpose of finding funds to pay for roads in the state.

In the meantime, Kotek announced Tuesday she will delay nearly 500 layoffs at the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), ensuring 12 maintenance facilities throughout the state remain operational. Those layoffs were scheduled to take effect July 31, after lawmakers failed to find agreement on a major road-funding bill before the 2025 session adjourned.

Joining the Exchange to tell us more is Dirk Vanderhart, an OPB reporter covering the story.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
