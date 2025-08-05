Oregon governor delays layoffs, calls special session to find funds for ODOT workers

Gov. Tina Kotek plans to call a special session of the Oregon legislature in late August for the purpose of finding funds to pay for roads in the state.

In the meantime, Kotek announced Tuesday she will delay nearly 500 layoffs at the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), ensuring 12 maintenance facilities throughout the state remain operational. Those layoffs were scheduled to take effect July 31, after lawmakers failed to find agreement on a major road-funding bill before the 2025 session adjourned.

Joining the Exchange to tell us more is Dirk Vanderhart, an OPB reporter covering the story.