Weds 9:25 | Remembering the Jackson County Rebellion

The Southern Oregon Historical Society (SOHS) announced it is the recipient of an Oregon State Capitol Foundation grant. Its award-winning new virtual exhibit, “The Jackson County Rebellion: A Populist Uprising in Depression-Era Oregon,” is also the featured exhibit on the Oregon State Capitol website.

The virtual exhibit is phase one of a grant awarded to SOHS in 2024 by the Foundation under their Capitol History Gateway Exhibit Sponsorship Program.

Phase two of the grant will produce a physical exhibit. It is expected to go on display in the Galleria of the Oregon State Capitol Building in Salem in 2027. Both exhibits are based on the 2023 book by historian Jeffrey Max LaLande, The Jackson County Rebellion: A Populist Uprising in Depression-Era Oregon."

Joining the Exchange are two guests:

Anna Sloan is the Curator of Collections at the Southern Oregon Historical Society, and Jeff LaLande is author of "The Jackson County Rebellion: A Populist Uprising in Depression-Era Oregon."

BIOS

Anna Sloan's background is in archaeology, anthropology, and museum studies. She serves as the Education Coordinator for SOULA [Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology].

Jeff LaLande was the forest archaeologist for the Rogue River National Forest (called Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest since 2002) for more than 30 years. He was responsible for its cultural resource management and heritage program. LaLande served concurrently as the forest historian, and for many years also held Forest 's wilderness coordinator position.

LaLande was also an adjunct professor of history at Southern Oregon University for more than 20 years, and currently (2014) offers professional services as a historical and archaeological consultant. A 1969 graduate of Georgetown University, LaLande earned a master's degree in archaeology from Oregon State University and a Ph.D. in history from the University of Oregon.

LaLande has authored numerous articles and several books and is knowledgeable about a wide range of Northwest history topics. In addition to regional cultural resource inventories, archaeological surveys, and environmental histories, he is known among historians for his research on the early explorer Peter Skene Ogden. His definitive book, "First over the Siskiyous: Peter Skene Ogden's 1826-1827 Journey through the Oregon-California Borderlands," was published by the Oregon Historical Society Press in 1987.

Other areas of LaLande's historical research focus include indigenous peoples of Southern Oregon, native uses of fire, environmental histories of specific watershed areas in Southern Oregon, archaeology and history of the Chinese gold miners in Jackson County, the Ku Klux Klan in Southern Oregon, the forest ranger in popular culture, and regional extremist organizations.