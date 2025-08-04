© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9AM | Ashland commemorates 80th anniversary of U.S. nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published August 4, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor Dr. Hideko Tamura Snider recounts the day of the bombing during a commemoration on Aug 6 2024.
Photo by Morgan Rothborne
/
Ashland.news
Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor Dr. Hideko Tamura Snider recounts the day of the bombing during a commemoration on Aug 6 2024.

Peace House will be holding its annual commemoration of the U.S. nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, on August 6, beginning with a ceremony in Lithia Park.

Joining the Exchange to discuss are Dr. Ira Helfand, past president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, and Michael Niemann, an Ashland resident and professor of International and African Studies.

ABOUT
Dr. Ira Helfand is a co-founder and past president of Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), the Immediate Past President of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), and a member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). He is the author of the PSR/IPPNW report, “Nuclear Famine: Two Billion at Risk?” and has published on the dangers of nuclear war in the New England Journal of Medicine, the British Medical Journal and the World Medical Journal. He has lectured on the medical consequences of nuclear war around the world and spoken for IPPNW and ICAN at the UN General Assembly, the Oslo and Nayarit Conferences on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons, before the US Senate Homeland Security Committee. and at the French Senate, the Turkish Parliament and the Israeli Knesset.

Michael Niemann is a retired professor of International and African Studies, a novelist and woodworking hobbyist. He's been involved in the anti-nuclear movement and supported the annual Hiroshima/Nagasaki observances since moving to Ashland in 2008.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
