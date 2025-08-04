Tues 9AM | Ashland commemorates 80th anniversary of U.S. nuclear attack on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Peace House will be holding its annual commemoration of the U.S. nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan, on August 6, beginning with a ceremony in Lithia Park.

Joining the Exchange to discuss are Dr. Ira Helfand, past president of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, and Michael Niemann, an Ashland resident and professor of International and African Studies.

ABOUT

Dr. Ira Helfand is a co-founder and past president of Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR), the Immediate Past President of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW), and a member of the International Steering Group of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN). He is the author of the PSR/IPPNW report, “Nuclear Famine: Two Billion at Risk?” and has published on the dangers of nuclear war in the New England Journal of Medicine, the British Medical Journal and the World Medical Journal. He has lectured on the medical consequences of nuclear war around the world and spoken for IPPNW and ICAN at the UN General Assembly, the Oslo and Nayarit Conferences on the Humanitarian Impact of Nuclear Weapons, before the US Senate Homeland Security Committee. and at the French Senate, the Turkish Parliament and the Israeli Knesset.

Michael Niemann is a retired professor of International and African Studies, a novelist and woodworking hobbyist. He's been involved in the anti-nuclear movement and supported the annual Hiroshima/Nagasaki observances since moving to Ashland in 2008.