Mon 9AM | How do we reform racially discriminatory banking practices?

Josh Silver joins the Exchange. He's a consultant and Senior Fellow at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and has decades of experience with efforts to protect and strengthen the Community Reinvestment Act, along with fair lending laws and data disclosure laws to hold financial institutions accountable for their lending practices.

Josh Silver is the author of “Ending Redlining Through a Community-Centered Reform of the Community Reinvestment Act.” His book is a deeply researched account of the practice of redlining in America across generations. And Josh offers recommendations for 21st century solutions through a community-centric reform of current banking practices inherited from a 20th century of racialized segregationist laws, system, public policies and private sector practices that didn't magically disappear when we entered the 21st century.

