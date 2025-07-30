Thurs 9:25 | Pacific Rim Bowl brings cultural exchange to Southern Oregon

© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Pacific Rim Bowl brings cultural exchange to Southern Oregon

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 30, 2025 at 1:53 PM PDT
All Star football players from Ashland and Phoenix high schools join all stars from Japan in greeting the crowd at Ashland High School after the 2025 Pacific Rim Bowl football game on July 25, 2025.
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix High School
All Star football players from Ashland and Phoenix high schools join all stars from Japan in greeting the crowd at Ashland High School after the 2025 Pacific Rim Bowl football game on July 25, 2025.

Charlie Hall is the high school football coach of the South Valley All Stars, a combination of football players from both Ashland High School and Phoenix High School, where Charlie is head coach. The South Valley All Stars competed in Ashland last week against all stars selected across 20 high schools from Japan in the 18th Pacific Rim Bowl.

The tradition enables high school football players to travel to the host country and spend time with host families during the week leading up to the game. Athletes, coaches and host families engage in a memorable exchange of culture, football and building lasting relationships.

Charlie Hall is a longtime organizer of the Pacific Rim Bowl, which started in 1988 and continues as a biennial event. He joins the Exchange along with Erika Ochoa, Vice Principal at Phoenix High School. She was one of the local host families.

Ashland and Phoenix high school all stars competed against the all stars from Japan in the 18th Pacific Rim Bowl at Ashland High School on July 25, 2025.
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix High School
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix High School
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix HS
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix HS
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix HS
Erika Ochoa, Vice Principal, Phoenix HS
Erika Ochoa, Vice Principal, Phoenix HS
Erika Ochoa, Vice Principal, Phoenix HS
Ashland and Phoenix high school all stars competed against the all stars from Japan in the 18th Pacific Rim Bowl at Ashland High School on July 25, 2025. Visitors from Japan enjoyed an epic victory by their all star team.
Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix HS
Ashland and Phoenix high school all stars competed against the all stars from Japan in the 18th Pacific Rim Bowl at Ashland High School on July 25, 2025. Visitors from Japan enjoyed an epic victory by their all star team.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
