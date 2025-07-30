Thurs 9:25 | Pacific Rim Bowl brings cultural exchange to Southern Oregon

Charlie Hall is the high school football coach of the South Valley All Stars, a combination of football players from both Ashland High School and Phoenix High School, where Charlie is head coach. The South Valley All Stars competed in Ashland last week against all stars selected across 20 high schools from Japan in the 18th Pacific Rim Bowl.

The tradition enables high school football players to travel to the host country and spend time with host families during the week leading up to the game. Athletes, coaches and host families engage in a memorable exchange of culture, football and building lasting relationships.

Charlie Hall is a longtime organizer of the Pacific Rim Bowl, which started in 1988 and continues as a biennial event. He joins the Exchange along with Erika Ochoa, Vice Principal at Phoenix High School. She was one of the local host families.

Joe Zavala, Communications Specialist, Phoenix High School Ashland and Phoenix high school all stars competed against the all stars from Japan in the 18th Pacific Rim Bowl at Ashland High School on July 25, 2025.

