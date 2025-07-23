Thurs 9:40 | Medford featured in new play, 'Dear Jack, Dear Louise'

"Dear Jack, Dear Louise" is written by noted playwright Ken Ludwig. Currently playing in Medford at the Collaborative Theater Project through Jul. 27, this is a play with a setting that takes place in Medford, Oregon. It is based on how the playwright's father met his mother during WWII. They corresponded for 2 years until the end of the war when they finally met. They eventually married.

Susan Aversa, Artistic Director at the Collaborative Theater Project, joins the Exchange to discuss the play and CTP.

SYNOPSIS

When two strangers meet by letter during WWII, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war allows. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts. Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig tells the joyous, heartwarming story of his parents’ courtship during World War II and the results are anything but expected.