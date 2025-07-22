© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Music, Arts & Culture
The Jefferson Exchange

Weds 9:40 | Rockafairy offers artists, musicians and other creatives a unique mall space

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 22, 2025 at 10:44 AM PDT
Rockafairy is a creative hub in the Rogue Valley Mall. It serves as a gathering place for artists and creatives, fostering a sense of belonging and shared passion in a space for collaboration, inspiration, and execution. From musicians to actors to visual artists and beyond, Rockafairy connects those with a passion for creativity to showcase their work and connect with audiences.
Mike Sandoval, Executive Director of Rockafairy, joins the Exchange.

Rockafairy is a creative hub for the Rogue Valley. It serves as a gathering place for artists and creatives, fostering a sense of belonging and shared passion in a space for collaboration, inspiration, and execution. From musicians to actors to visual artists and beyond, Rockafairy connects those with a passion for creativity. By providing a platform for local talent to showcase their work and connect with audiences, and supporting underprivileged artists, Rockafairy serves as a regional advocate for the importance of arts and culture in society.

Rockafairy began as a dream of founder Shane Ross to connect young musicians in need with instruments they could not afford, and first took shape through the donation of individual guitars in partnership with local shop Tom's Guitars. Through community support, Rockafairy now exists as a 501c(3) organization which operates a multifaceted community resource center in the Rogue Valley Mall providing tools, workspace and support to musicians and artists of all varieties, as well as a large, well-equipped space for community events.

Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
