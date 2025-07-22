Weds 9:40 | Rockafairy offers artists, musicians and other creatives a unique mall space

Mike Sandoval, Executive Director of Rockafairy, joins the Exchange.

Rockafairy is a creative hub for the Rogue Valley. It serves as a gathering place for artists and creatives, fostering a sense of belonging and shared passion in a space for collaboration, inspiration, and execution. From musicians to actors to visual artists and beyond, Rockafairy connects those with a passion for creativity. By providing a platform for local talent to showcase their work and connect with audiences, and supporting underprivileged artists, Rockafairy serves as a regional advocate for the importance of arts and culture in society.

ABOUT

Rockafairy began as a dream of founder Shane Ross to connect young musicians in need with instruments they could not afford, and first took shape through the donation of individual guitars in partnership with local shop Tom's Guitars. Through community support, Rockafairy now exists as a 501c(3) organization which operates a multifaceted community resource center in the Rogue Valley Mall providing tools, workspace and support to musicians and artists of all varieties, as well as a large, well-equipped space for community events.

