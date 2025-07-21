© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:40 | 'Cars Through History' features a showcase of vehicles through the 20th century

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published July 21, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Southern Oregon Historical Society

The Southern Oregon Historical Society is hosting a free family event at Hanley Farm on August 2 called "Cars Through History."

Steven Corelis joins the Exchange to discuss the showcase of vehicles that range from the era of 1900 to the 1970s.

Fifty cars will be displayed so guests can see and learn how automobiles have evolved over the decades. There will be a food truck, ice cream truck, information booths, raffles, car trivia games, a Pinewood Derby Track, children’s games with prizes, a photo booth, farmhouse tours, an “amphibious” fire engine, a tow truck, and a chance to ride in a Model A. The event is free.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Mike Green
Mike Green is host of the Jefferson Exchange. Mike has lived in Southern Oregon for more than two decades. He is an award-winning journalist with over 20 years experience in media, specializing in media innovation, inclusive economics and entrepreneurship.
See stories by Mike Green
Natalie Golay
Natalie Golay is the Senior Producer of the Jefferson Exchange. She has a B.A. in Visual Arts, a certificate of recommendation in multimedia from the Vancouver Film school, and a law degree from the University of British Columbia. A communications professional for over 20 years, Natalie is a natural storyteller with extensive audio and video production skills.
See stories by Natalie Golay