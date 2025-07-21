Tues 9:40 | 'Cars Through History' features a showcase of vehicles through the 20th century

The Southern Oregon Historical Society is hosting a free family event at Hanley Farm on August 2 called "Cars Through History."

Steven Corelis joins the Exchange to discuss the showcase of vehicles that range from the era of 1900 to the 1970s.

Fifty cars will be displayed so guests can see and learn how automobiles have evolved over the decades. There will be a food truck, ice cream truck, information booths, raffles, car trivia games, a Pinewood Derby Track, children’s games with prizes, a photo booth, farmhouse tours, an “amphibious” fire engine, a tow truck, and a chance to ride in a Model A. The event is free.