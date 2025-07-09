© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange

Connecting Indigenous youth to Indigenous science through summer camp

By Geoffrey Riley
Published July 9, 2025 at 10:01 AM PDT
Two children, each holding a paddle and wearing a life vest, stand by an inflatable boat on the shore of the Klamath River.
Save California Salmon
Two children pose for the camera at the June 2025 Indigenous Science Camp

Save California Salmon isn't just focused on advocating for salmon. They're also dedicated to reaching out and providing educational opportunities for Native American youth in Northern California. Earlier this summer, they held an Indigenous Science Camp rooted in river education, cultural connection, and the celebration of restoration.

Education department lead Phil Albers and youth coordinator Star Gibbens join to discuss that camp and other upcoming events later this summer.

The Jefferson Exchange
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
