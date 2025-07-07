Tue 9:25 | ODHS hosts virtual series to recognize 35th anniversary of the ADA

Every Tuesday in July, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, ODHS will host a free webinar with a range of disability advocates and experts.

July 8: Striving for educational access and equity for students with disabilities

July 15: Working toward equal access employment for people with disabilities

July 22: Hannah and Shane Burcaw, who host YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs on changing perceptions about disabilities

July 29: Oregon’s journey to accessibility: removing barriers