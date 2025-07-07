© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | ODHS hosts virtual series to recognize 35th anniversary of the ADA

By Geoffrey Riley
Published July 7, 2025 at 10:02 AM PDT
President George Bush signs Americans with Disability Act on a lawn, surrounded by his wife and several adult male disability activists
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum/NARA
President George H. W. Bush signs the ADA into law on July 26th, 1990

Every Tuesday in July, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, ODHS will host a free webinar with a range of disability advocates and experts.

July 8: Striving for educational access and equity for students with disabilities

July 15: Working toward equal access employment for people with disabilities

July 22: Hannah and Shane Burcaw, who host YouTube channel Squirmy and Grubs on changing perceptions about disabilities

July 29: Oregon’s journey to accessibility: removing barriers

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
Geoffrey Riley
Geoffrey Riley is a graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism and has hosted the Jefferson Exchange on JPR since 2009. He's been a broadcaster in the Rogue Valley for more than 35 years, working in both television and radio.
See stories by Geoffrey Riley