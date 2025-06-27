© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

A lot happens in the dark outdoors while you sleep

By Mike Green,
Natalie Golay
Published June 27, 2025 at 10:03 AM PDT
Hachette Book Group | Timber Press

Charles Hood joins the Exchange. He's the author of "Nature at Night: Discover the Hidden World That Comes Alive after Dark."

Hood's book offers everything from how to hike safely at night to where to go and what to look for. From birds and animals to insects; from jungles to deserts to oceans ... to your backyard (wherever you live), Hood covers a wide range of night creatures.

His book dives deep into detail and offers vivid photographs. And of course, he features the night sky, including the milky way and even a moonbow (think rainbow without all the colors).

