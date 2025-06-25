© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:25 | The state of recovery high schools in Oregon for teens with substance abuse problems

By Jane Vaughan
Published June 25, 2025 at 10:45 AM PDT
Harmony Academy, in Lake Oswego, is touted as the first recovery high school in Oregon.
KATU
Harmony Academy, in Lake Oswego, is touted as the first recovery high school in Oregon.

The Oregon legislature created a plan for more recovery high schools in 2023. It was designed for teens with substance use disorder. But, Governor Tina Kotek’s recent proposed budget cuts curtailed what was promised.

Sandy Stack with the Southern Oregon Education Service District has been working to create a recovery high school in Jackson County.

JPR’s Jane Vaughan spoke with Stack about her work, the need for more recovery high schools, and what might happen to the project now.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
